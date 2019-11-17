SAUGUS (CBSLA) — The Saugus High School Lacrosse team had their first game on Saturday following last week’s deadly school shooting.

Though all of their equipment was still locked in the school, the team received some help to get on the field.

“A lot of the players in our last game were very supportive. They all hugged us, something you don’t usually see,” said Nathan Miller, a Saugus senior and Lacrosse player.

“We’ve seen a lot of support. A lot of the kids didn’t have their gear because they dropped their bags at school,” said Miller. “So Dick’s Sporting Goods outfitted us, a lot of us with gear today, so it’s nice to be with that group.”

Classes will resume at all Hart District Schools on Monday, except at Saugus High. Saugus High classes will resume after the Thanksgiving break. Students can pick up their belongings from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday.