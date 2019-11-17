CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA)  — The temperature in downtown Los Angeles hit a record 92 degrees Sunday, as the Southland sweltered under a red flag fire warning.

Sunday’s high smashed the previous record of 91, set in 2008.

Heat records were also broken in Long Beach, Camarillo, Riverside, Anaheim, Idllywild, LAX, and Santa Ana.

But relief could be on the way. CBS 2/KCAL 9 meteorologist Alex Biston is forecasting cooler temperatures early in the week: “We have an area of pressure dropping down from the Pacific Northwest. Tuesday will be our transition day. So this is going to help us with onshore flow and we’ll see a little more clouds out there. Temperatures will cool off and then that low dips down into Southern California and brings that potential for rain and even mountain snow.”

In the meantime, a red flag warning for extreme fire danger due to high winds has been issued for the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys through 6 p.m. Sunday.

