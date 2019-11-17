Comments
RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — Homicide detectives remained at the scene of a house fire where one person was found dead.
Late Saturday, firefighters responded to a report of a house fire at Forest Grove and Greenleaf lanes in Rancho Cucamonga.
When they arrived, they quickly contained the fire. After doing so, they searched the home, where they located a body.
The death, however, did not appear to be consistent with the fire, and homicide detectives were called to the scene for further investigation. The cause of death was not immediately known.
No further details were available.
