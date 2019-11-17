WINNETKA (CBSLA) — Two teenage brothers, who were passengers in a vehicle driven by a suspected drunk driver, died Sunday when the vehicle hit parked cars on the 20600 block of Parthenia Street and flipped over.

Cesar and Louis Perez, just 19 and 16 years old respectively, died at the scene. The driver, 20 year-old Pablo Roman Trujillo Carrasco, was taken to the hospital for treatment. He was later charged with murder.

Gerardo Vega went to high school with the Perez brothers and says he’s still in shock: “The first thing that went through my mind was just numb. I didn’t believe it until I rematches the video of the scene and it just hit me right there.”

Some neighborhood residents say the impact was so violent it shook them out of bed.

“I went out because I heard the ambulance and people screaming, so I ran to see and the car was flipped in the middle of the street,” said Hender Melendez, who lives on Parthenia Street just feet from where the crash occurred.

Other neighbors say that while tragic, this latest accident comes as no surprise since cars speed up and down the street every night.

“We actually in the middle of the night hear cars racing here on Parthenia Street. I actually feel concerned about that,” said Morena Melendez.