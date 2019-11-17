Comments
EL MONTE (CBSLA) — All westbound lanes of the 10 Freeway have been shut following a fatal, multi-car crash in the El Monte area.
The crash unfolded just after 5:20 a.m. Sunday at Valley Boulevard, and resulted in the deaths of two people, and injuries to threee others.
Paramedics on scene reported that the injuries sustained to the three others were “minor.”
Authorities say the lanes will remain closed for an indefinite period; a Sig-Alert remains in effect.
No further information was immediately available.
