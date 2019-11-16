



) — Two days after the deadly shooting at Saugus High School and the community of Santa Clarita is trying to make sense of it all.

The emotional toll is unrelenting for some survivors. “Not being able to sleep, or even be alone in a room that you know you are safe. It’s just scary because you don’t know what could happen,” said Saugus High sophomore Amy Foster. Foster and her friends were in their usual spot on the Saugus High School quad when the gunfire started.

“I saw a bullet fly right past my head and I could see someone shot in the shoulder. I freaked out. I was in shock,” Foster recalls. “Every time I close my eyes I can see the gun and I can see the fire.”

A makeshift memorial of flowers, candles and names honoring those who were killed or are recovering has been erected in Santa Clarita’s Central Park.

At Saugus High, students are worrying about the day their school tries to move forward and open for classes again.

“I don’t really feel safe going back to school yet. It was like my second home. I knew everybody there,” said student Chloe Carlson.

“I just don’t know how safe I could ever feel there again,” Foster said.

Classes at Saugus High School will resume for students after the Thanksgiving break on Monday, December 2.

UPDATE FROM WILLIAM S. HART DISTRICT: On Monday, Nov. 18, all schools (with the exception of Saugus High) will resume their normal schedule of classes. Classes at Saugus High will resume for students after the Thanksgiving Break – Mon. Dec. 2 https://t.co/EUh4LHh1xz — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) November 17, 2019

The William S. Hart School District has announced it’s established a fund to support the “ongoing needs of the students, staff, and families” of the Saugus High shooting. The fund was established in conjunction with the City of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita Valley Disaster Coalition.