OXNARD (CBSLA) — Three gang members were arrested this week for a robbery that took place earlier this month at “The Corner Store” in Oxnard.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, two male suspects wearing masks entered the store Nov. 3 at around midnight with a baseball bat and demanded money, alcohol, tobacco products, and lottery tickets from the clerk. The suspicious activity was recorded on video.

“The suspects fled the store with the stolen goods and entered a vehicle a short distance away,” officials said.

Detectives responded shortly after the incident to help with the investigation. Detectives also identified all three subjects as gang members from an Oxnard criminal street gang.

The first suspect, Danny Jacuinde, was taken into custody for his involvement in the robbery. A second gang associate was also contacted at the residence and was arrested for an out of county felony warrant for robbery.

Kevin Andrade was also arrested for his involvement in the robbery. Detectives served a search warrant at Andrade’s residence in Port Hueneme.

The third suspect is a 17-year-old male who was linked to the robbery. The suspect’s identity is withheld due to his age.

Evidence from the search warrants linked Jacuinde, Andrade, and the juvenile to the robbery, according to officials.