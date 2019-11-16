Comments
PASADENA (CBSLA) — Many students all across Southern California felt anxious about returning to school, one day after the shooting at Saugus High School.
So, a group of Pasadena High students wanted to show support for their classmates and let them know they matter.
They put post-it notes with words of encouragement on every single student locker.
Some of the uplifting messages included, “You can do it” and “You are enough”. In total, they wrote over 2,000 notes. Fellow students appreciated the gesture.
“We wanted to make sure everyone here felt welcomed and loved,” said Allie Bodake, a sophomore at Saugus High School. “And everyone really has. It’s amazing.”
