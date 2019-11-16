TOPANGA (CBSLA) — LA County Fire crews have stopped the forward progress of a brush fire that broke out near 1200 N Topanga Canyon Blvd in Topanga Canyon Saturday afternoon. Topanga Canyon Bouleveard remains closed north and southbound from PCH and Mulholland, according to the California Highway Patrol.
LA County Fire Air Operations has deployed water-dropping helicopters to help fight the four acres large blaze, which was 20% contained as of Saturday evening.
BRUSH FIRE | FS69 | 1200 N Topanga | 3:32pm Brush fire being handled by first alarm response from BN5 102 FFs. Forward progress of fire progress stopped. LASD closing N/B S/B Topanga Cyn btwn PCH and Mulholland.
— L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) November 17, 2019
@LACoFireAirOps @LACoFD_DivVII @LACOFD @LAFD @MrcaFire getting a good handle on the #TopangaFire. pic.twitter.com/grfw7oziMh
— Malibu Search Rescue (@MalibuSAR) November 17, 2019
