



— Civic leaders and local residents headed down to South Park Saturday and had themselves a time.

LA City Council President Herb Wesson joined Compton Councilwoman Emma Sharif and neighborhood residents for a ribbon-cutting celebration that marked the re-opening of the park after 15 years.

Our neighborhoods are better off with more safe green spaces. Great work by Councilwoman Emma Sharif and the rest of Compton leadership on the renovation of South Park! pic.twitter.com/0QySDHg0EA — Herb J. Wesson, Jr. (@HerbJWesson) November 16, 2019

The refurbished park, located at E Caldwell Street and S Chester Avenue, features $422,000 of improvements and was funded by the City’s local tax initiative, Measure P.

It boasts a new playground, 7-stations of outdoor exercise equipment, a new decomposed granite walking trail complete with doggi-pot stations and distance signage, an outdoor restroom, family picnic stations, two renovated basketball courts, and lighting upgrades to the youth baseball field and picnic area.

