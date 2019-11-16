CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Compton, South Park


COMPTON (CBSLA) — Civic leaders and local residents headed down to South Park Saturday and had themselves a time.

LA City Council President Herb Wesson joined Compton Councilwoman Emma Sharif and neighborhood residents for a ribbon-cutting celebration that marked the re-opening of the park after 15 years.

The refurbished park, located at E Caldwell Street and S Chester Avenue, features $422,000 of improvements and was funded by the City’s local tax initiative, Measure P.

It boasts a new playground, 7-stations of outdoor exercise equipment, a new decomposed granite walking trail complete with doggi-pot stations and distance signage, an outdoor restroom, family picnic stations, two renovated basketball courts, and lighting upgrades to the youth baseball field and picnic area.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments