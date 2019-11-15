SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — All schools in the William S. Hart Unified School District will be closed Friday, a day after a shooting left two Saugus High School students dead and the 16-year-old gunman in grave condition from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators say surveillance video showed the Nathan Berhow, who turned 16 on Thursday, marked his birthday by walking into the quad of Saugus High School, pulled a gun out of his backpack, shot five people around him, then turned the gun on himself – all within 16 seconds.

A 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy died of their gunshot wounds. Their names have not been released.

The three other students who were wounded are in stable condition, according to Mike Kuhlman, deputy superintendent of William S. Hart Unified School District.

Berhow, who was identified as the shooter by CBS News, remains in grave condition. He was also a student at the school.

Student Micah Turner was a witness to the shooting.

“He was wearing black sunglasses at the time. He looked very familiar. Then he shot two people,” she said. “I just saw him fire one, two, three … then I knew I had to get out of here. Like, we looked at each other.”

Authorities have not identified a motive in the shooting.

All schools in district are closed Friday. Grief counselors are being provided to students and staff at Grace Baptist Church, 22833 Copper Hill Drive.