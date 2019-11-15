



– At nearly the same time that a 16-year-old student opened fire at a high school in Santa Clarita Thursday morning , killing two of his classmates , a 9-year-old boy shot three of his own classmates with a BB gun at a Pasadena school.

At about 7:30 a.m. Thursday, a student at Washington Accelerated Elementary STEM Magnet School in the 1500 block of North Raymond Avenue shot three students with a BB gun, according to Pasadena police.

All three were struck, but none suffered serious injuries. None of them had to be taken to a hospital, police said.

The boy was arrested and then released to the custody of his mother. His name was not released because of his age.

The gun was immediately seized by school staff. Police could not confirm exactly where on campus the shooting occurred.

Police will work with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office Juvenile Division, the county Department of Children and Family Services and the Pasadena Unified School District to determine the next course of action.

The incident is not believed to be connected in any way to the mass shooting at Saugus High.