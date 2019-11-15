



We asked CBSLA Sports Director Jim Hill for his predictions for four of the biggest NFL games in week 11. Here’s the breakdown:

BALTIMORE RAVENS over HOUSTON TEXANS

Sunday 11/17 10am

“You know I’m going with the Ravens on that one, the way they’ve been rolling.”

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS over PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Sunday 11/17 1:25pm

“It’s hard to bet against Tom Brady, so we’ll go with him.”

LOS ANGELES RAMS over CHICAGO BEARS

Sunday 11/17 5:20pm

“The Rams need this one really, really , really bad.”

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS over LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Monday 11/11 5:15pm

“Come on now. Remember the last time the Chiefs were on football like that on Monday night?”

Be sure to check out Jim’s picks on our Instagram page. We’ll be adding a new Instagram story every week!