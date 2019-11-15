



— A football game in Santa Clarita Friday night was dedicated to the victims of Thursday’s shooting at nearby Saugus High School

Bleachers at the playoff game between Long Beach Wilson and West Ranch High School in Santa Clarita were decorated with blue banners that read #SCVUNITE.

The people attending the game were encouraged to wear blue in solidarity with the families of 15-Year-Old Gracie Anne Muehlberger and 14-Year-Old Dominic Blackwell who lost their lives in the deadly school shooting, as well as the other students injured.

Both teams decided to donate proceeds from the playoff game to the families of the victims.

“West Ranch Wildcats has determined that they are going to take their portion of the proceeds in tonight’s CIF game and donate it to the families,” said Dept. Supt. of Hart School District Mike Kuhlman. “They made contact with our opponents at Long Beach Wilson, they agreed to do the same which is remarkable.”

“That money will be put to good use to help support people dealing with an unimaginable situation,” Kuhlman said.

Donation buckets were also placed around the stadium.