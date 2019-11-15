Comments
GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) – A two-alarm fire broke out at a commercial strip mall in Garden Grove Friday afternoon.
The blaze broke out before 12:40 p.m. in the 12800 block of Valley View Street.
More than 50 firefighters were on scene battling the blaze, the Orange County Fire Authority reports.
The cause and circumstances of the fire was not confirmed. There were no reported injuries.
It’s unclear exactly what type of businesses were housed in the building.
