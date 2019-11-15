



Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing

and listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher

Here is a look at the top local stories for Friday, 11/15 at 8 a.m.

All Hart Unified School District Schools Closed After 2 Students Killed At Saugus High

All schools in the William S. Hart Unified School District will be closed Friday, a day after a shooting left two Saugus High School students dead and the 16-year-old gunman in grave condition from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Months-Long 60 Swarm Construction To Conclude This Weekend

Construction cones and freeway closure signs have been a familiar sight along the 60 Freeway in the Inland Empire since July.

Local Weather

A big weekend warming trend is on the way, with the first storm of the season expected to arrive next week. A high of 68 for the beaches and 71 for the valleys.