



– Progressive political commentator and Turkish-American broadcaster Cenk Uygur is entering the race for the congressional seat formerly held by Katie Hill.

Uygur, host of “The Young Turks” program, filed paperwork Thursday signaling his intent to run for the 25th District seat held by Hill, who resigned last month amid an ethics investigation into a relationship she had with a staffer.

The FEC filing states Cenk for Congress is based in Newport Beach.

In a statement, Uygur said he sees the race as “an opportunity to fight for the district in [a] way that they’ve never seen before.”

On Wednesday, Hill tweeted her support for state Assemblywoman Christy Smith to succeed her in the 25th seat, saying, “Boys, please be gentleman and step aside. She’s got this.”