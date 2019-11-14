



– A teen suspect has been apprehended in a shooting that killed one person and wounded at least four more at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred at 7:30 a.m. at the school located at 21900 Centurion Way.

A female victim who was transported to Henry Mayo Hospital died from her injuries, the hospital confirmed. Three more males were being treated at the same hospital. Two of them were in critical condition and the third was in good condition. It’s unclear how many of the victims were students.

Following the shooting, the suspect ran west towards Highlands Elementary School. Several surrounding roads were shut down and a multi-block search perimeter was established. Residents were ordered to lock their doors and stay inside.

Just after 9:30 a.m., L.A. Sheriff Alex Villanueva confirmed that the suspect was taken in custody and was being treated at a hospital. He was identified as a 15-year-old Saugus High student, Villanueva said. His condition was not disclosed.

“The lone suspect is in custody and the weapon has been seized,” the William S. Hart Union High School District wrote in an email to parents.

Classes had not fully gotten underway when the shooting occurred, so the campus was not completely full.

“All of a sudden we hear this distinctive sound outside, so my teacher quickly sprang to his feet,” student Mason Peters told CBS2. “(He) got up, locked the door, asked one of the students to get the keys. So we reinforced it. Turned off all the lights. Then we got a bunch of desks and stuff and reinforced the doors. And then we all stayed hidden.”

One of the victims was found wounded in the school choir room, the L.A. County Fire Department reported.

“I was in class just doing my work as usual and all of a sudden I heard loud pops, loud bangs…two seconds later there were people sprinting, screaming…two students came into our room saying someone has a gun, so we locked the room,” student Shauna told CBS2.

Parent Brian Skiba described his daughter’s experience.

“She heard the shots as well, she was in the quad where it started, and ran to the band room and locked the door behind her and told everybody to get down,” Skiba told CBS2 by phone.

“My daughter’s still in the band room, they’ve got a policeman with them,” Skiba added. “They’re still in lockdown. They’re only clearing it classroom by classroom.”

Parent Lisa told CBS2 that her son was on his way to school when the shooting occurred.

“He was walking to school about 7:30…He called me and said that his friends called him and told him not to come to school because he heard gunshots,” she said.

Saugus High, which has about 2,300 student, and all other schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District were placed on lockdown for several hours during the incident. As they were slowly being released from the school, Saugus High students were being bussed to Central Park, where they could reunite with their parents or guardians.

There was still no word on a motive in the shooting.

The White House issued a statement saying President Donald Trump “is monitoring the ongoing reports of a school shooting in Santa Clarita, CA. The White House encourages all those in the area to follow the advice of local law enforcement and first responders.”