PICO RIVERA (CBSLA) — A fire at a Pico Rivera strip mall left one person dead and a woman with serious burns in critical condition Thursday.

The fire broke out at Top Line Nails, 9302 Whittier Blvd., at about 8 p.m. Wednesday night. Firefighters say the fire started in the attic area, which had been reportedly been used as an employee area where business operations were being handled.

When firefighters arrived, the attic was engulfed in heavy flame. Neighboring stores were damaged, but the fire was put out after 9 p.m.

A body was found inside the smoking, charred building. One woman with serious burns was taken to a hospital in critical condition, while another man and a firefighter suffered serious injuries.

Neighbors and friends said the nail salon was a family-owned business run by a couple and their son. It’s not clear if anyone in the family that runs the salon were among the victims.

Firefighters say they don’t have an exact cause of the blaze, but it is considered accidental.