LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Construction cones and freeway closure signs have been a familiar sight along the 60 Freeway in the Inland Empire since July.

For the past four months, Caltrans has been closing parts of a 12-mile stretch of the freeway for weekends at a time, but that is coming to an end after this weekend.

The roadwork is part of the “60 Swarm” which closed the eastbound side of the freeway for eight weekends beginning July 26.

Caltrans has been working to re-pave the notoriously worn-down lanes between the 15 Freeway in Ontario and the 215/91 split in Riverside.

“It was like driving up a dirt road,” said driver David Magallanez.

The final work of the months-long project will conclude this weekend after Caltrans closes all westbound lanes of the 60 Freeway from the 60/91/215 interchange in Riverside to the 15/60 interchange in Jurupa Valley.

Construction workers will also be dismantling half of the Benson Avenue Bridge in chino which will cause even more closures.