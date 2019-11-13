Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Chilling footage captured on a Ring doorbell showed what appeared to be a woman screaming for help before being driven away in a speeding car.
The video was captured by a home in the 3800 block of Third Avenue in Los Angeles.
According to the Los Angeles Police department, patrol officers responded to a radio call of a possible kidnapping occurring at approximately 11 p.m.
When officers arrived they did not locate evidence of a kidnapping, LAPD reported.
The department was made aware of the video Wednesday night and returned to the neighborhood to investigate.
If anyone has information about this incident you are encouraged to contact Southwest Area Detectives.
