



– A suspect was shot by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies near an East L.A. school Wednesday morning.

The shooting occurred sometime before 9:30 a.m. in the area of East Cesar Chavez and North Mariana avenues, less than a block from Esteban Torres High School.

The sheriff’s department told CBS2 it followed a foot pursuit with the suspect. The suspect did at one point jump a fence and run onto the campus, according to a L.A. Unified School District spokesperson.

The suspect’s condition and the circumstances leading up the shooting were not confirmed. It’s unclear if any deputies were hurt or if the suspect was armed.

There was no word regarding whether the school was on lockdown.