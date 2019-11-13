Comments
PASADENA (CBSLA) – A suspect has been arrested in connection with a man who was found murdered off the Angeles Crest Highway in Pasadena last week.
Daniel Cervantes, 30, has been charged with murder in the death of 22-year-old Julio Robles-Castaneda, according to Pasadena police.
In the early morning hours of Nov. 6, Robles-Castaneda was found shot and killed along the highway at mile marker 26.
The following day, on Nov. 7, US Marshals arrested Cervantes in the 1600 block of Brigden Road.
Investigators have not confirmed a motive in the killing, although they do not believe it was random in nature, police said.
Cervantes is being held on $1.15 million bail.
