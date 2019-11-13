CARSON (CBSLA/AP) — Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the LA Galaxy are officially parting ways after two seasons.

The 38-year-old Ibrahimovic and the Galaxy both announced the long-anticipated decision Wednesday.

The Swedish superstar scored 56 goals in 52 MLS games after joining the Galaxy in March 2018. After debuting with a dramatic two-goal performance as a substitute in a win over Los Angeles FC, Ibrahimovic was an elite, steady scorer for the five-time league champion club.

But the Galaxy won just one playoff game in his tenure, and he lost the MLS MVP award this year to LAFC’s Carlos Vela, who scored an MLS-record 34 goals to Zlatan’s 30.

He said farewell to Galaxy fans on Twitter with his trademark aplomb.

I came, I saw, I conquered. Thank you @lagalaxy for making me feel alive again. To the Galaxy fans – you wanted Zlatan, I gave you Zlatan. You are welcome. The story continues…Now go back to watch baseball pic.twitter.com/kkL6B6dJBr — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) November 13, 2019

Ibrahimovic has never stayed at a club for more than four seasons in his peripatetic career.