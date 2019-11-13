WALNUT (CBSLA) — Homicide detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an infant found at a strip mall Wednesday night.

The infant was discovered at approximately 5:45 p.m., in the 20700 block of Amar Road in Walnut.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead at 6:22 p.m.

Views of the scene from SKY2 showed police tape around a vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.