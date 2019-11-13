Comments
PACIFIC PALISADES (CBSLA) — Former television medical correspondent Dr. Bruce Hensel was arrested Wednesday from his home in Pacific Palisades on suspicion of contacting a minor with intent to commit sexual acts, authorities said.
The 71-year-old was arrested at 10:15 a.m. by the Los Angeles Police Department. He was being held on $5,000 bail.
Additional information on the case was not immediately disclosed.
Hensel is well known in the Los Angeles area as the former Chief Medical Correspondent for KNBC. He won 11 Emmy’s and two Golden Mike awards for his work in Los Angeles media.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
