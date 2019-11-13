LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An investigation has been launched into accusations from former Houston Astros pitcher Mike Fiers that the team that topped the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2017 World Series was stealing signs.

The Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in a grinding seven games to win the World Series at Dodgers Stadium back in 2017.

On Tuesday, Fiers, who was a pitcher on that championship team, told subscription sports site The Athletic that the team used a center-field camera to steal signs. Fiers told The Athletic the Astros would then communicate to hitters what pitches were coming by banging out a drum code on the dugout.

If true, such a practice would run afoul of MLB’s rules against using technology for an advantage.

In a statement, the Astros – who just last month fell short of another World Series title against the Washington Nationals — said they have begun an investigation into the matter in cooperation with Major League Baseball.

Because the Dodgers are directly involved, President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman says it would sound like “sour grapes” to say much about it, but also acknowledged their advance team talked about it and speculated about it at the time.

“We’ll see what Major League Baseball comes back with and kind of go from there,” Friedman said.