



— The next school resource officer at Don Lugo High School in Chino is going to have a lot to live up to after outgoing officer Corporal Ryan Tillman demonstrated that “you can’t touch this.”

Tillman, who has served as the campus’ school resource officer for the past one-and-a-half years, busted a move with students at a raucous farewell assembly in Don Lugo High’s school gym.

With students in black and white jerseys backing him up, Tillman put it all out there with the hammer dance to M.C. Hammer’s “U Can’t Touch This.” Tillman did not put on his hammer pants, but instead performed the medley of hits and signature moves in full uniform and gear.

The performance ended with his backup dancers surrounding him and plenty of hugs. A message at the end of the video, which was posted by the Chino Police Department, said “I will miss you Don Lugo High School!”

The department did say where Tillman would be assigned to next.