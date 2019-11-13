Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing
Here is a look at the top local stories for Wednesday, 11/13 at 8 a.m.
Police Offer Reward For Information Into Long Beach Halloween House Party Shooting Which Left 3 Dead
Detectives continue to investigate a Halloween house party shooting which left three men dead and nine more wounded.
$3M Rent Relief Program To Help Low-Income LA Tenants Facing Short-Term Rent Hikes
Los Angeles officials Wednesday provided more details regarding an emergency rent relief subsidy to help low-income city residents who may have seen a spike in their rents ahead of a new state rent cap which takes effect in 2020.
Local Weather
A cooling trend continues into Friday. A high of 70 for the beaches and 80 for the valleys.
