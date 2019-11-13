



– Two Texas men have been taken into custody in the murder of an Indiana man outside a Tarzana home back in September.

Allen Asenuga, 24, and Michael Agboola, 28, both from Houston, were arrested Nov. 7 in the shooting death of 24-year-old Jean Carlos De La Rosa, according to Los Angeles police.

Both men are charged with one count of murder and two counts of robbery.

On the night of Sept. 21, De La Rosa was shot and killed outside an Airbnb in the 18200 block Sugarman Street.

Police believe De La Rosa and a friend had purchased marijuana at a downtown Los Angeles dispensary that night. The suspects witnessed the purchase and followed the pair back to the Tarzana Airbnb where De La Rosa was staying. Then they robbed the two and killed De La Rosa, police said.

At the time of the murder, a neighbor shared security video with CBS2 that showed De La Rosa’s car pulling up and then a dark-colored SUV follows about ten seconds later. Shouts and gunfire can be heard, and within two minutes the SUV squeals away.

The owner of the Airbnb told CBS2 she rented it out to a group of friends who were visiting Southern California for a birthday celebration. The home used to be a sober living facility and was recently converted to an Airbnb property.

Asenuga is being held on no bail, while Agboola is being held on $1.15 million bail.