



– A 15-year-old boy was arrested Monday on allegations he posted a social media threat against Highland High School in Lancaster.

The teen was arrested at his Lancaster home Monday night by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies on felony criminal threat charges.

The boy is not a student at Highland High, the sheriff’s department confirmed, but attends a different Lancaster school. He was not identified because he is a juvenile.

The nature of the threat was not confirmed, although the sheriff’s department described it as a “joke.”

The Antelope Valley Union School District told CBS2 that it learned of the threat Monday night and then notified the sheriff’s department.

The school is operating on a normal schedule Tuesday, with no cancellations to classes.

The boy is being held at the Eastlake Juvenile Hall on no bail.

“Our investigations have shown that a large majority of these threats are made by students as a ‘joke’ or ‘prank,’ however our deputies MUST treat every threat as real,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement Tuesday. “Regardless of their intention, these threats are unlawful, carry serious criminal consequences and it is important our children know that.”