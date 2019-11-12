Comments
Officials say Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to Fremont High School on the 7600 block of
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A heavy police presence was on campus at a South Los Angeles high school Tuesday after a fight broke out among students.
South San Pedro Street about 11:30 a.m.
Paramedics were also sent to the school, but there were no immediate reports of injuries.
Police were assisting Los Angeles School Police officers as they investigated what caused the unrest on campus.
Some social media posts indicated multiple fights were occurring simultaneously.
