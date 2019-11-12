CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A heavy police presence was on campus at a South Los Angeles high school Tuesday after a fight broke out among students.

Officials say Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to Fremont High School on the 7600 block of
South San Pedro Street about 11:30 a.m.

Paramedics were also sent to the school, but there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Officers are seen standing in a line on campus at Fremont High. (credit: CBS)

Police were assisting Los Angeles School Police officers as they investigated what caused the unrest on campus.

Some social media posts indicated multiple fights were occurring simultaneously.

