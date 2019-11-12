



– Authorities have released surveillance video of a man wanted for robbing a Santa Ana liquor store at gunpoint back in June while wearing a black charcoal mask.

Santa Ana police Tuesday put out surveillance video of the robbery which occurred on the night of June 22 at Nady’s Liquor Store, located at 652 South Harbor Blvd.

According to police, at 10:40 p.m. the suspect walked into the store, pulled out a semiautomatic gun with an extended magazine and demanded cash from the register.

After receiving cash from the clerk, he jumped in the backseat of a waiting Dodge Charger which was being driven by a woman. The car sped west on McFadden Avenue.

The suspect was described as Hispanic, 18 to 25 years of age, 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7 and 140 to 160 pounds. He had a black-colored substance on his face.

The driver was described as Hispanic, 5-foot-3, 120 to 130 pounds with long hair. Prior to the robbery, she got out of the car and peered into the liquor store through a window, police said.

Their car was described as a 2015 to 2017 black Dodge Charger with tinted windows and five-star rims.

Anyone with information on the case should call police at 714-245-8362.