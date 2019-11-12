



Here is a look at the top local stories for Tuesday, 11/12 at 8 a.m.

Supreme Court Hears Arguments On DACA Tuesday

The California Attorney General is set for a showdown Tuesday in the U.S. Supreme Court — the outcome of which could decide the fate of 700,000 DACA recipients.

Food Delivery Car Left Running Stolen, Used In Car Chase Before Crashing In Downtown LA

Police say a food delivery car left running was stolen and used to lead police on a pursuit that ended with a crash early Tuesday in downtown Los Angeles.

Amazon To Open Traditional Grocery Store In Woodland Hills

Online retail giant Amazon is opening a traditional brick-and-mortar grocery store in Woodland Hills next year.

Local Weather

We’re turning up the heat with breezy offshore winds. We’ll cool slightly Wednesday before a high pressure system returns Thursday and into the weekend. A high of 76 for the beaches and 87 for the valleys.