



— Online retail giant Amazon is opening a traditional brick-and-mortar grocery store in Woodland Hills next year.

“Amazon is opening a grocery store in Woodland Hills in 2020,” an Amazon spokesperson confirmed to CBS2 Tuesday.

Construction is underway on the store, which will be located in the 6200 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, in a building which used to belong to a Toys “R” Us.

Amazon has already posted several jobs for the store on its website.

The store will be completely separate from its Whole Foods chain, which Amazon purchased back in 2017. It will also be different than its 18 Amazon Go stores, in which customers use an app to checkout without waiting in line at a register.

The checkout process will be similar to other traditional grocery stores, the company told CNET.

No further details about the store were released.