SUN VALLEY (CBSLA) — Several people were hospitalized after being exposed to an unknown white powder at a apartment in Sun Valley.

A hazmat team was called to the LA Family housing development at Lankershim and Stagg Street just after 10 p.m. Monday night. As many as eight people were taken to hospitals due to their exposure.

Investigators say the incident was isolated to a small area, and they don’t believe there is a public health danger related to the incident.

Patients’ symptoms were described as minor. Three LAPD officers were also treated and released, according to the Foothill Station watch commander.

Authorities did not say what the white substance was.