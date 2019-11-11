



— Mercury is making a rare move Monday morning, and sky watchers may want to tune in.

The planet Mercury began passing across the middle of the sun Monday morning and will continue to do so for more than five hours.

It’s the smallest and innermost planet in the solar system, so to watch the rare astronomical sight, binoculars or a telescope with special filters are required to see it.

Griffith Observatory will livestream the Transit of Mercury online between 6:15 and 10:05 a.m., but will not host a public observing event. But the public is being invited to Cal State Fullerton, starting at 7 a.m., to check out Mercury’s moves with its telescopes and solar glasses.

The last time Mercury moved across the sun was in 2016, but it won’t happen again until 2032.