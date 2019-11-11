Comments
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two suspects were placed in custody Monday after bailing on foot on the southbound 110 Freeway.
LAPD officers were in pursuit of a possible stolen vehicle at approximately 5:30 p.m. when the driver traveled the wrong way on the Vernon off-ramp. Two people exited the vehicle on the busy freeway and began running on foot. They were taken into custody within minutes.
The driver was reportedly armed with a handgun during the chase.
This story is developing.
