THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) – Officers searched Monday for multiple pursuit suspects who fled from a vehicle into a mall in Thousand Oaks.
California Highway Patrol began pursuing a speeding Mercedes on the southbound 5 Freeway near Smokey Bear Road at 11:04 p.m.
The driver was able to evade CHP near Magic Mountain Parkway and continued on towards Thousand Oaks.
The suspects eventually made their way to The Oaks mall off the 101 Freeway where they fled from the vehicle.
Ventura County Sheriffs were assisting CHP in finding at least two suspects inside the mall.
There were no immediate evacuations at the mall.
