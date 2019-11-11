



— This week is the last chance to see one of Mexico’s most beloved images of the Virgin Mary.

The “peregrina,” or traveling, image of Our Lady of San Juan de Los Lagos has been on a tour of churches throughout Southern California, drawing large crowds of worshipers eager to see the second most-visited image of the Virgin Mary.

The icon’s tour began on Oct. 25 and has made stops at churches in Pico Rivera, San Gabriel and Paramount.

The statue will make its next stop Tuesday at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Silver Lake, 1523 Golden Gate Ave., and stay there until Thursday. The tour will end at the San Francisco Parish, 4800 E. Olympic Blvd. in East Los Angeles, on Friday, where it will remain until Sunday.

Tour organizers say a young girl who had suffered a fatal accident during an acrobatic act was revived after an image of Our Lady of San Juan de Los Lagos was placed over the body. The icon’s shrine is the second most-visited in Mexico, after that of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City.