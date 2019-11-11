Comments
CULVER CITY (CBSLA) — Monday night’s episode of “Jeopardy!” got emotional when a contestant wrote a heartfelt message to host Alex Trebek.
During Final Jeopardy!, one contestant wrote “What is we love you Alex” as his answer.
A choked-up Trebek responded saying, “That’s very kind, thank you.”
The show posted the to Twitter clip writing, “Today’s Final Jeopardy! includes a heartfelt moment with Alex and another win for Emma!”
Trebek, 79, who has hosted the show since 1984, announced in March that he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
