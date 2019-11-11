Comments
LAKE VIEW TERRACE (CBSLA) – A slow-moving brush fire broke out near the Hansen Dam Recreation Area in Lake View Terrace early Monday morning.
The blaze broke out in the 11700 block of West Foothill Boulevard sometime before 1 a.m.
The fire was spreading slowly thanks to early-morning moisture and a lack of wind, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. However, low clouds and fog prevented crews from battling the blaze from the air.
No structures were threatened and there were no reported injuries.
There was no word on a cause for the fire or its exact size.
You must log in to post a comment.