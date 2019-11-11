NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for three people who robbed and assaulted a male victim on the campus of California State University, Northridge Sunday night.

The strong-arm robbery occurred at 7:48 p.m. outside the University Park Apartments, according to the CSUN Department of Police Services.

The victim told police he was walking outside building 5 when he heard a voice and was then struck in the head, sending him falling to the ground. One of the suspects jumped out of the bushes and kicked him. The three suspects then stole his property and ran away, campus police said.

It’s unclear if the victim was a student or if there was surveillance video of the attack.

The first suspect was described as a black woman wearing dark blue shorts. The second suspect was a black man or woman with a small build, 5-foot-2 to 5-foot-4 wearing red pants and a bandana over their face. The third suspect was described as a black man with an average build wearing all black with a black-hooded sweatshirt and a bandana over his face.

Anyone with information on the attack should call campus police at 818-677-2111.