VALENCIA (CBSLA) — Video of a massive brawl in the Westfield Valencia Town Center parking garage captures the chaos that greeted law enforcement officers when they arrived on the scene early Sunday morning.

Witnesses say about sixty people were involved. One person was sent to the hospital, two people were arrested and dozens were running around screaming for help.

“It was chaos immediately,” said bystander Megan Quinteros, who called 911 after she says an innocent man was punched, knocked out cold as he was walking to his car. She said people ran over to help him, including a man who was a paramedic.

“It was insane,” Quintereos relates, “I mean it was exactly how they describe mob mentality and everyone was so drunk and they seemed so angry. So ready to kind of lash out on everyone basically.”

Video shows when deputies arrived. Some people resisted arrest and were not complying with officers.

Austin Dave was there and says the mob of people fighting were men and women and the number of people kept growing: “I would say it was pure chaos. Minutes before it all happened we were driving through and people were staggering through the street. There was a group of girls, three of them who were holding each other up and one of them was dragging their feet.”

Deputies say it happened around 2 a.m. as the Black ‘N Blue bar was closing and people were leaving and heading back to their cars. The investigation is continuing and more people could be arrested.