SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Three men entered the Macy’s in MainPlace mall Thursday night, smashing three display cases and grabbing multiple bottles of Chanel perfume. The thieves made their way in and out of the store in under two minutes, just before 8 p.m., according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

Security footage shows the men nonchalantly entering the store, wearing hoodies and holding the bags. As customers and employees scrambled, the suspects kicked and smashed multiple display cases and grabbed bottle after bottle of Chanel fragrances, before running out of the store.

Police say the suspects drove off in an early 2000s silver Nissan Altima.