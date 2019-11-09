NEEDLES (CBSLA) — Homicide Detectives from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department have arrested a Needles man for the murder of his 3-month-old daughter.

Stefan Jackson, 28, was booked Friday and is currently in custody and held without bail at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto.

On Thursday, the infant was taken to the emergency room at Colorado River Medical Center. She wasn’t breathing and was airlifted to the Sunrise Children’s Hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada. Staff there determined that she would not survive and that her injuries were most likely caused by abuse. She died the next day and homicide detectives went to both the hospital and to Needles, where the incident allegedly occurred.

Based the information they gathered, homicide detectives arrested the victim’s father, Stefan Jackson for murder.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Specialized Investigations Division, Detective Gerad Laing, at (909)-387-3589. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME or http://www.wetip.com.