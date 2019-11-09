



HOLLYWOOD HILLS (CBSLA) – As the #BarhamFire raged in the Hollywood Hills Saturday afternoon, many people took to social media to share their photos and videos. As of 3 p.m., smoke could be seen as far as the Newhall Pass.

Remember, if you see news you would like to share with us, use #CBSLA.

Oh no! This is awful! You can see the flames right behind Warner Bros! I hope everyone stays safe! #BarhamFire pic.twitter.com/FdrNOMMMbI — Josh LaCount (@joshlacount) November 9, 2019

Firefighters are working to contain a three-acre brush fire burning slowly up a hill on the edge of Burbank and the Hollywood Hills area. #BarhamFire pic.twitter.com/cujzh0BXeM — Citizen Los Angeles (@CitizenAppLA) November 9, 2019

