CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Barham Fire


HOLLYWOOD HILLS (CBSLA) – As the #BarhamFire raged in the Hollywood Hills Saturday afternoon, many people took to social media to share their photos and videos. As of 3 p.m., smoke could be seen as far as the Newhall Pass.
Remember, if you see news you would like to share with us, use #CBSLA.

https://twitter.com/JoinCobra2016/status/1193303291356053505

Comments