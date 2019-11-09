BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) – Police are searching for multiple suspects after a teenage boy was shot dead a block and a half from his Boyle Heights home.

Just before midnight on Friday, a patrol officer heard gun shots and responded to the scene, in the area of Wabash and Evergreen avenues. Paramedics were called but could not revive 17-year-old Ricardo Ramirez, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Members of the community said they witnessed Ramirez on the street, eating tacos with friends not too long before shots rang out.

Claudia Caballeo was next to an SUV parked on the street at the time, now riddled with multiple bullet holes.

“Thank God I’m alive cause if it was not for that truck, I probably would be dead myself, too.”

Investigators say they are looking for one, possibly two shooters, and are hoping witnesses will come forward with details. If you have more information, police encourage you to contact the LAPD or leave an anonymous tip at (800) 222-TIPS.