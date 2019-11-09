Comments
THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) – The public is invited to the inaugural ‘Party In The Park’, organized by Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks. The event takes place Saturday, November 9th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
According to Borderline Bar and Grill’s official Facebook page, the party was put together as a “celebration of lives in honor of those we lost.” Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket and to enjoy live music, food trucks, a beer garden and more.
Thursday marked the one-year anniversary of the Borderline shooting, which claimed the lives of 12 people.
