Filed Under:Pat Sajak, Vanna White, Wheel Of Fortune

CULVER CITY (CBSLA) — “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak underwent successful emergency surgery this week, the show’s producers announced Friday.

The game show shared the news via Twitter stating that Thursday’s taping was canceled because 73- year-old Sajak, who has hosted for almost four decades, “underwent successful emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine.”

Taping of the show resumed Friday, with Vanna White stepping in as the host.

The show shared that Sajak “is resting comfortably and looking forward to getting back to work.”

