CULVER CITY (CBSLA) — “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak underwent successful emergency surgery this week, the show’s producers announced Friday.
The game show shared the news via Twitter stating that Thursday’s taping was canceled because 73- year-old Sajak, who has hosted for almost four decades, “underwent successful emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine.”
Our taping on Thursday was canceled because host Pat Sajak underwent successful emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine. He is resting comfortably and looking forward to getting back to work. Taping resumed today as scheduled and Vanna White has stepped in as host. pic.twitter.com/09zYOCE4hL
— Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) November 8, 2019
Taping of the show resumed Friday, with Vanna White stepping in as the host.
The show shared that Sajak “is resting comfortably and looking forward to getting back to work.”
